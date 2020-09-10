Qwinix Director of Cloud Professional Services Named a Google Cloud Certified Fellow

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David "Mac" McDaniel, Director of Cloud Professional Services and Anthos Practice Lead at Qwinix, has been named a Google Certified Fellow in Hybrid Multi-Cloud. With his achievement, McDaniel joins a group of 26 Google Cloud Certified Fellows in the world.

McDaniel has over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. In his role at Qwinix, he leads tactical and strategic implementation projects and cloud migrations with organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies. McDaniel is also a passionate thought leader with over a decade of experience as a speaker, writer, and cloud educator.

The Google Cloud Certified Fellow program was created in 2019. It is an invitation-only program designed to identify and empower technical leaders who have demonstrated immense leadership, business impact, and technical acumen.

The Hybrid Multi-Cloud Certification is the first certification at Google that focuses on hybrid multi-cloud technologies. It assesses cloud expert's multi-cloud capabilities and holds a large focus on Anthos. Google Cloud Anthos is a fully managed hybrid cloud platform launched in 2019 that emphasizes workload deployment on-prem and across public clouds such as Microsoft Azure and AWS. Google Cloud Certified Fellows in Hybrid Multi-Cloud must possess an ability to:

Design hybrid and multi-cloud solution architectures with Anthos

Design for security and compliance

Provision a solution infrastructure

Optimize technical and business processes

Ensure solution and operations reliability

As a Google Cloud Certified Fellow, McDaniel will work closely with other fellows and related Google Cloud product teams to shape the future of hybrid and multi-cloud. He will also continue to act as a thought leader in the space — helping IT decision-makers and technologists at-large bring the power of open cloud technologies to their organizations.

"Becoming a Google Cloud Certified Fellow is a huge honor," said McDaniel. "I am proud to have a seat at the table and am excited to use my expertise to help more organizations find the freedom, flexibility, and control that a leading-edge hybrid or multi-cloud environment can bring."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time in the cloud technology landscape. Technical leaders are increasingly turning to this strategy to derive the most value from multiple cloud environments, improve the developer experience, and reduce infrastructure costs while keeping some workloads on-prem for compliance.

"Mac is an authentic leader and a remarkable problem solver," said Darshan Puttannaiah, CEO and founder of Qwinix. "Qwinix is proud to have Mac on our side; driving new possibilities within our clients and elevating innovation with an open, connected, and strategic approach to hybrid and multi-cloud adoption."

McDaniel will debut as a Google Certified Fellow as he co-hosts the upcoming NextGen Hybrid Cloud: Google Anthos on AWS, On-Prem Webinar on Oct. 8, 2020, alongside Ed Mikuszewski, Customer Engineer at Google Cloud. This digital event will explore hybrid and multi-cloud strategies and demo Anthos capabilities for organizations with AWS or on-prem workloads. Learn more and register for the webinar: bit.ly/gcp-anthos.

