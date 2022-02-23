Rémy Cointreau: Leading Sustainable Champagne House Telmont Adds New Investor

Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau:

Champagne Telmont today announced that actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio, has come on board as an investor in the company. Au Nom de la Terre, "In the Name of Mother Nature," is at the heart of Champagne Telmont. As a company, Champagne Telmont is committed to creating the most sustainable, organic champagne, and is heavily focused on preserving their land and its biodiversity.

Champagne Telmont has adopted a pioneering, multi-pronged approach to achieve these ambitious goals. It aims to convert its entire vineyard to 100% organic agriculture by 2025 and assist its partner growers with the full conversion of their vines by 2031. This initiative constitutes a major breakthrough for Champagne, where today less than 4% of the vineyard is certified organic. This transformation entails renouncing the use of all herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

The House is also strongly committed to protecting biodiversity in its estate and is acting on all fronts to reduce its environmental footprint. Since June 2021, Telmont has banned gift boxes with the belief that the best packaging is no packaging. The House also ceased buying clear bottles, made from 0% recycled glass, to rely solely on classic green champagne bottles made from 85% recycled glass.

Telmont uses 100% renewable electricity and has totally eliminated air freight for its supply and distribution and will select transporters according to their CSR score. Finally, the house has made transparency the corner stone of its environmental program ‘In the Name of Mother Nature’ and to that end, each bottle is individually numbered and showcases on the front label the detailed composition and production methods of the wine inside.

"I am delighted to welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our beautiful House. He carries, with its own aura, a commitment, and values at the service of sustainable and responsible development. These values, which are also ours, are perfectly reflected in our attachment to the terroir and in our ambitions. The House of Telmont can rely on the know-how of its teams, the support of the Rémy Cointreau Group and now the strong commitment of our new partner”, said Eric Vallat, CEO of Rémy Cointreau

"Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years. From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor”, said Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans. We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir! We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do”, said Ludovic du Plessis, Chairman & Shareholder of Champagne Telmont.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Maison Telmont

Founded in 1912, the Telmont Champagne House is located in Damery, near Épernay, France. Created in the wake of the champagne riots by Henri Lhôpital, a brave local winegrower, the House remains familial and visionary: Bertrand Lhôpital, Cellar Master and Head of Viticulture of the Telmont House, today represents the fourth generation. Unfailing commitment to the respect of its terroir has led the House to embrace a highly demanding environmental approach. In 2017, it earned its first AB Certification (organic agriculture) for part of its vineyard – the result of a labour of love and patience, proving once more the House’s vow to preserving the environment. The Rémy Cointreau Group identified with the values of the House and purchased a majority share in October 2020. The House embodies a unique style: our champagnes are ethereal yet structured, balanced between tension and freshness - a perfect harmony. Champagne Telmont enables the terroir to express itself through its wines, employing its know-how to help reveal the various facets of nature.

