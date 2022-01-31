RÉMY MARTIN XO CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH "FAMILY SPIRIT" CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Lunar New Year, Rémy Martin is celebrating with a sense of adventure, curiosity and "Family Spirit." The "Family Spirit" campaign highlights the bond between tradition and modernity across the generations of families and friends who gather at the table of Lunar New Year celebrations with the timelessness of Rémy Martin XO.

To bring the concept of "Family Spirit" to life, Rémy Martin has partnered with three cultural leaders; Jessica Wang, fashion influencer; Brandon Jew, Michelin starred chef; and Christina Paik, photographer and stylist, to showcase their heritage and who they enjoy celebrating Lunar New Year with. The creative was imagined by award-winning photographer, Michelle Watt who specializes in staging conceptual narratives with a surreal, whimsical style that aim to create new ways of looking at beauty and culture. In a series of photographs, Jessica, Brandon and his wife and Christina alongside friends, are captured with a nostalgia of the traditional family portrait seen through a modern-day lens, with Rémy Martin XO as a fixture in the scenes of celebration.

"Rémy Martin's commitment to the longevity of traditions is showcased in the portraits of 'Family Spirit,' which blends the roots of culture with family, a similar origin story as our own," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President at Rémy Martin Americas. "Rémy Martin XO has been a fixture on the table where family and friends gather in the spirit of celebration for generations and across cultures, and together look forward to what is to come."

For the Year of the Tiger, Rémy Martin released a limited-edition XO bottle to compliment the festivities. The intricately designed decanter is adorned with gold foil and packaged in a festive red and gold coffret. The opulence of Rémy Martin XO invites a sensory and mindful experience steeped in an appreciation of the past and excitement for the future. It's available for purchase in stores nationwide and at online retailers for a $200 SRP.

Rémy Martin has also teamed up with NTWRK and designer Sue Tsai to create a limited-edition Lunar New Year jacket. The stylish piece includes intricate designs that incorporate the Year of the Tiger and Rémy Martin. One exclusive piece is available at NTWRK for a limited time with proceeds going to the Asia Society, whose purpose is to foster insight, encourage engagement, and elevate the voices of the Asian community. Rémy Martin is supporting Asia Society on several impactful cultural programs and events which recognize influential artists and leaders who are driving change in the world.

For more information visit RemyMartin.com and follow along on social media at:

Instagram @RemyMartinUS | Twitter @RemyMartinUS | Facebook RemyMartinUSA

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" and "Most Innovative Companies" as well as Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

ABOUT ASIA SOCIETY

The Asia Society is dedicated to identifying future pathways for Asia and the world which enhance peace, prosperity, freedom, equality, and sustainability. We provide a platform for dialogue and encourage a diversity of views as we try to find the most effective ways forward. The Asia Society fosters insight, encourages engagement, elevates regional voices, informs and educates new audiences, addresses complex – and where necessary – contentious challenges, engages in creative problem-solving, and helps deliver real solutions for the benefit of all. As a global network of centers who share a common vision, we actively collaborate with our centers and partners across Asia and the world. The Asia Society also provides its members an opportunity to become part of our global network to help shape a prosperous, sustainable, and secure future for us all.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remy-martin-xo-celebrates-lunar-new-year-with-family-spirit-campaign-301471247.html

SOURCE Remy Martin