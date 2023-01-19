|
Rōti raises over $14,000 through annual campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During December of 2022, Rōti guests celebrated the season of giving by purchasing a Dream Bowl or donating at checkout to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The generosity of loyal diners helped raise a record $14,329 in support of the innovative research, treatment and care taking place each day at St. Jude. This donation brings Rōti's lifetime fundraising total to $19,355 benefiting St. Jude.
"Our mission is to feed a healthier world with bold, craveable flavor in our restaurants every single day and knowing our donation this year can ensure that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, is inspirational," said Mark Pilkington, Rōti Director of Brand Marketing.
Find additional ways to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital visit, www.stjude.org/.About Rōti
Rōti is feeding a healthier world with bold, craveable flavor through its fast-casual Eastern Mediterranean menu, featuring unique spices once found on history's great spice trade routes. The brand, founded in 2006, features a broad menu of whole, healthy ingredients that are centered around house-made meats, rice, crisp vegetables, and a variety of flavor-forward sauces and dressings. Guests customize their meals in the style of bowls, salads, or pitas. With 26 locations in Illinois, New York City, Texas, Washington DC, Maryland, and Minnesota, Rōti continues to grow with its commitment to making wholesome, healthy food accessible, affordable, and deeply satisfying with rich and vibrant flavor. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
