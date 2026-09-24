R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement

R&S Group signs frame contract with NeXtWind



24.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





News Release

R&S Group signs frame contract with NeXtWind

24 September 2026 –R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) has signed a framework agreement with NeXtWind, an independent green power producer, for the project-based supply of power transformers. The agreement strengthens the existing cooperation between the two companies in a key component of the NeXtWind wind farm projects. The products will be supplied through the R&S Group brand ZREW, which specializes in power transformers for transmission grids and renewable energy projects.

NeXtWind is an independent power generator and project developer based in Berlin and London that specializes in the revitalization of existing wind farms. The company acquires established wind energy projects at suitable locations and further develops them through repowering, technical modernization, and smart plant management. The focus is on the sustainable development of existing wind sites and the expansion of a high-performance energy and grid infrastructure for future energy supply.

For R&S Group, the agreement marks a further step in the expansion of its wind energy business and confirms the demand underpinning its capacity investments. The agreement supports the procurement of the power transformers that NeXtWind will need in the coming years to implement its planned repowering portfolio.

"This frame contract underlines the momentum we are building in renewables," said Matthias Weibel, CEO a.i. and CFO of R&S Group. "With the expansion of our power transformer capacities in Lódz, Poland, set to double by 2028, we can serve the growing demand from wind and grid projects with the short lead times developers need, and convert our capacity investments into long-term customer partnerships."



Contact R&S Group

Doris Rudischhauser, Investor and Media Relations

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

Contact NeXtWind

Media Relations

Phone: +49 151 54346351

Email: info@nextwind.de

About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG operates eight manufacturing facilities across Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, offering a comprehensive portfolio of oil-immersed and cast resin distribution transformers as well as power transformers under the Rauscher & Stoecklin, Kyte, Tesar and ZREW brands. Serving utility, renewables, infrastructure and industrial customers across its domestic and European markets, the group is well positioned to benefit from accelerating energy demand driven by global decarbonization. In 2025, R&S Group generated net sales of CHF 414.8 million an increase of 47% in reported numbers and 8.6% in organic terms. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker RSGN.

Further information: www.the-rsgroup.com.



About NeXtWind

NeXtWind is a renewable energy provider headquartered in Berlin and London. The company focuses on acquiring, further developing, and optimizing existing wind farms, with a particular emphasis on repowering. By combining project development, technical optimization, and the expansion of the necessary grid infrastructure, NeXtWind continues to develop existing wind sites over the long term. In addition, the company is pursuing the development of integrated clean energy hubs that combine various technologies, such as wind power, solar power, and energy storage.

NeXtWind’s investors include Sandbrook Capital, PSP Investments, and IMCO.

Further information: www.nextwind.de



Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.