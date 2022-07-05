Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 08:00:25

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of director

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of director

05-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the company)

 

Appointment of director

 

The directors are pleased to announce that Mieke Djalil has been appointed as a non-executive director of REA with effect from 4 July 2022.  

 

Ms Djalil is an Indonesian national residing in Indonesia, with over 35 years of experience in business process improvement and project management. She was educated in the USA, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration and started her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young.  She then moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting which subsequently became part of IBM. Since leaving IBM, Ms Djalil has worked as a consultant for, and director of, various Indonesian companies, specialising in IT, systems, and business transformation. Ms Djalil is currently an independent commissioner of PT Chubb General Insurance Indonesia, a non-executive director of Pure DC in Jakarta, and a member of the audit committees of PT Bank Permata Tbk and the University of Indonesia.

 

There are no further matters to be disclosed pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to Ms Djalils appointment as a director of REA.

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 172526
EQS News ID: 1390293

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390293&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REA Holdings PLC 1,22 -2,52% REA Holdings PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trotz fehlender Impulse von der Wall Street: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit erneutem Erholungsversuch -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt domineren am Dienstag ebenfalls die Käufer. Die größten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten