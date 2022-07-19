Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 13:29:38

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
19-Jul-2022 / 12:29 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

 

Change of company registrars

 

REA announces that it has changed the companys registrars from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC (Computershare) with effect from 18 July 2022

Computershare provides registration and associated services in respect of each of the following securities and instruments issued by the company: 25p ordinary shares, 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of £1 each, 7.5 per cent Dollar notes 2026 and warrants to subscribe ordinary shares.

A notification letter is being sent by Computershare to the respective members and holders advising of this change with an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Computershare's contact details are:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

 

Telephone: +44(0) 0370 707 1031

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

 

Enquiries:

 

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 175745
EQS News ID: 1401167

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

