19.07.2022 13:29:38
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)
Change of company registrars
REA announces that it has changed the companys registrars from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC (Computershare) with effect from 18 July 2022
Computershare provides registration and associated services in respect of each of the following securities and instruments issued by the company: 25p ordinary shares, 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of £1 each, 7.5 per cent Dollar notes 2026 and warrants to subscribe ordinary shares.
A notification letter is being sent by Computershare to the respective members and holders advising of this change with an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.
Computershare's contact details are:
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgewater Road
Bristol
BS99 6ZZ
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44(0) 0370 707 1031
Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|175745
|EQS News ID:
|1401167
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
