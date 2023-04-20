Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 10:36:34

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Correction to date of 2023 AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
20-Apr-2023 / 09:36 GMT/BST

20-Apr-2023 / 09:36 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

 

Correction to date of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

 

This is to confirm that the companys AGM will be held on 8 June 2023 (not 8 June 2022 as stated in the announcement released earlier today in respect of the 2022 annual report).

 

 Enquiries:

 

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 238387
EQS News ID: 1612843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

