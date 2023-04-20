|
20.04.2023 10:36:34
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Correction to date of 2023 AGM
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)
Correction to date of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
This is to confirm that the companys AGM will be held on 8 June 2023 (not 8 June 2022 as stated in the announcement released earlier today in respect of the 2022 annual report).
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen
