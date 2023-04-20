R.E.A. Holdings plc: Correction to date of 2023 AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company) Correction to date of Annual General Meeting (AGM) This is to confirm that the companys AGM will be held on 8 June 2023 (not 8 June 2022 as stated in the announcement released earlier today in respect of the 2022 annual report). Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877

