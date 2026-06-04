REA Holdings Aktie

REA Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

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04.06.2026 08:00:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

04-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)

 

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 published on 22 April 2026, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividend falling due on the preference shares on 30 June 2026 would be paid on the due date.

 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2026 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2026 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 June 2026.

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 429929
EQS News ID: 2339136

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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