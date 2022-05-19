R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
19.05.2022 08:00:18

R.E.A. Holdings plc
19-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the preference shares)

 

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 published on 22 April 2022, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividends on the companys preference shares arising during 2022 would be paid as they fall due.

 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2022 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2022 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 27 May 2022.

 

Enquiries:

 

 

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB0007185639
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: RE.B
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 162645
EQS News ID: 1355887

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shs 1,12 -2,39% REA Holdings PLC 9 % Cum.Pref.Shs

