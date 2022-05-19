R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the preference shares)

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 published on 22 April 2022, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividends on the companys preference shares arising during 2022 would be paid as they fall due.

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2022 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2022 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 27 May 2022.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877