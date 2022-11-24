R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9% cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of £1 (the preference shares)

In the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 published on 22 September 2022, the directors stated their intention that, in the absence of any unforeseen adverse circumstances, 10p per share of the cumulative arrears of preference dividend (which currently amount to 17p per share) would be paid on 31 December 2022, together with the semi-annual preference dividend arising on that date.

In line with that intention, the directors have declared that 10p per share of the arrears of preference dividend, together with the semi-annual dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 31 December 2022 in respect of the half year ending on that date (together totalling 14.5p per share), will be paid on 31 December 2022 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 2 December 2022.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877