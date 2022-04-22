R.E.A. Holdings plc: Exercise of warrants

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Exercise of Warrants

REA announces that, following receipt of a notice of exercise of warrants to subscribe ordinary shares in the capital of the company, it is today issuing and allotting 13,000 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each ("new ordinary shares") at the subscription price of 126p per share.

Application is being made for the 13,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings in the new ordinary shares will commence at 8.00 am on 28 April 2022.

The new ordinary shares will, upon admission becoming effective, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the company in issue at the subscription date.

As a result of the issue of the new ordinary shares, REA's issued share capital will comprise 43,963,529 ordinary shares of 25p each (of which 132,500 are currently held as treasury shares) and 72,000,000 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of £1 each. Shares held by the company in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The total number of voting rights in REA upon admission of the new ordinary shares to trading will be 115,831,029. This above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest in REA under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

