28.04.2022 11:02:13
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re exercise of warrants
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the company)
Further re Exercise of Warrants
It was announced on 22 April 2022 that the issue of 13,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each (the "new ordinary shares") at a price of 126p per share, pursuant to an exercise of warrants remained conditional upon the admission of such shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.
The company announces that the new ordinary shares have been issued and that admission of such new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities has become effective today.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|158361
|EQS News ID:
|1338431
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
