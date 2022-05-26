26.05.2022 08:00:28

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent Dollar notes 2022 from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026

26-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 issued by R.E.A. Holdings plc from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (dollar notes)

The proposal to extend the redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (the "proposal") as detailed in the announcement by REA on 8 February 2022 was approved by noteholders and became effective on 3 March 2022. Accordingly, the latest time and date for holders of dollar notes to elect to take advantage of the sale facility pursuant to the proposal is 5 pm on 31 May 2022.

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.22
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 164184
EQS News ID: 1361667

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REA Holdings PLC 1,62 -4,66% REA Holdings PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztendlich weit im Plus -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne gemacht. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte daneben zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen