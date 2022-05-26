|
26.05.2022 08:00:28
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 issued by R.E.A. Holdings plc from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (dollar notes)
The proposal to extend the redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (the "proposal") as detailed in the announcement by REA on 8 February 2022 was approved by noteholders and became effective on 3 March 2022. Accordingly, the latest time and date for holders of dollar notes to elect to take advantage of the sale facility pursuant to the proposal is 5 pm on 31 May 2022.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.22
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|164184
|EQS News ID:
|1361667
