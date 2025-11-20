R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital



20-Nov-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST



R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re proposed reduction of capital of REA Further to the announcement on 11 November 2025 regarding confirmation by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the “Court”) of the proposed reduction of capital by way of a reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share premium account by $20,000,000, the company announces that the Court order has been registered by the Registrar of Companies and, accordingly, the reduction of capital is effective from 17 November 2025. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877

