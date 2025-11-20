REA Holdings Aktie

REA Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 13:30:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital

20-Nov-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re proposed reduction of capital of REA

 

Further to the announcement on 11 November 2025 regarding confirmation by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the “Court”) of the proposed reduction of capital by way of a reduction of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share premium account by $20,000,000, the company announces that the Court order has been registered by the Registrar of Companies and, accordingly, the reduction of capital is effective from 17 November 2025. 

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: FUR - .
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 408950
EQS News ID: 2233460

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten