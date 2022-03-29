R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

29.03.2022 08:00:09

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement in June 2021 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a change to the export levy structure with effect from 17 March 2022.  There has been no change to the export duty structure.

REA sells CPO into the local Indonesian market which is not subject to export levy or export duty. However, arbitrage between the Indonesian and international CPO markets normally results in a local price that is broadly in line with prevailing international prices after adjustment of the latter for delivery costs and export tariffs and restrictions.  Changes to export tariffs and restrictions therefore have an indirect effect on the prices that REA achieves on sales of its CPO

Export tariffs comprise export duty and export levy. Both are calculated on a sliding scale by reference to a CPO reference price that is set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis of CIF Rotterdam and other recognised benchmark CPO prices. The export tariffs applicable from 17 March 2022 are set out below. These extend the scale previously in operation which was capped at $1,050 per tonne (so that there was no increase in levy or duty at CPO reference prices above that level).  The new scale is capped at $1,550 per tonne.

The CPO reference price is expected to be $1,786 per tonne from April 2022 which, being above $1,500 per tonne, will result in total export tariffs of $575 per tonne. This represents an increase of $200 per tonne from the total export tariffs that were payable under the previous rules. The impact of this increase will be mitigated by the removal of domestic market obligations that were designed to procure the sale, in the domestic market at a capped price, of cooking oil with a CPO content equivalent to 20 per cent (subsequently increased to 30 per cent) of the volume of Indonesian CPO exports.

The export levy is payable to a dedicated fund that is used to subsidise the manufacture of biodiesel from CPO, smallholder replanting and, more recently, the sale of Indonesian cooking oil.  Export duty is a duty levied by the Indonesian government.

Combined export levy and export duty applicable from 17 March 2022

CPO reference price

 

 

 

 

 

From

To

Levy

Duty

Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

750

55

-

55

 

695

751

800

75

3

78

 

722

801

850

95

18

113

 

737

851

900

115

33

148

 

752

901

950

135

52

187

 

763

951

1,000

155

74

229

 

771

1,001

1,050

175

93

268

 

782

1,051

1,100

195

116

311

 

789

1,101

1,150

215

144

359

 

791

1,151

1,200

235

166

401

 

799

1,201

1,250

255

183

438

 

812

1,251

1,300

275

200

475

 

825

1,301

1,350

295

200

495

 

855

1,351

1,400

315

200

515

 

885

1,401

1,450

335

200

535

 

915

1,451

1,500

355

200

555

 

945

1,501

1,550

375

200

575

 

975

*At top of band

 

 

 

 

 

 

R.E.A Holdings plc

