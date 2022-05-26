|
26.05.2022 08:00:34
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Further re selling prices
Following the companys announcement in March 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO), the Indonesian government introduced a temporary ban on exports of CPO with effect from 28 April 2022. The ban has now been lifted with effect from 23 May 2022, although some restrictions on CPO exports remain in place with the re-introduction of a domestic market obligation designed to procure that CPO is sold in the local market in sufficient volumes and on a price basis that supports the local availability of cooking oil at an affordable price. Subject to demonstrating compliance with the domestic market obligation, CPO producers and traders may apply for permits to export CPO and CPO products, although the precise arrangements for the issue of permits are still to be clarified.
REA sells CPO to Indonesian refineries under long term sales contracts that are not affected by export restrictions, but the prices achieved are based on prevailing domestic market prices for CPO which may be affected by the restrictions on exports.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|164183
|EQS News ID:
|1361661
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re exercise of warrants (EQS Group)
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REA Holdings PLC
|1,62
|-4,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztendlich weit im Plus -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne gemacht. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte daneben zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.