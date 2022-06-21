|
21.06.2022 08:00:16
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the "company")
Further re selling prices
Further to the company's announcement yesterday (20 June 2022) regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published two revised scales of export levy, the first effective from 14 June to 31 July 2002 and the second from 1 August 2022.
This means that combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO going forward are as set out below. The combined tariffs for the period 14 June to 31 July 2022 are stated before the additional duty of $200 per tonne that is payable until 31 July 2022 by exporters of CPO electing for waiver of compliance with the domestic market obligation (DMO) rules.
The net effect of the previously announced increases in export duty and the now announced changes in export levy is that the combined export tariffs payable at the current CPO reference price of $1,700 per tonne will be $488 per tonne (before DMO waiver duty) until 31 July 2022 and thereafter $528 per tonne, reductions of, respectively $87 and $47 per tonne, on the combined tariffs payable before the recent changes covered by the companys announcements of yesterday and today.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|169538
|EQS News ID:
|1379681
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
