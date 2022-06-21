R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.06.2022 08:00:16

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
21-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement yesterday (20 June 2022) regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published two revised scales of export levy, the first effective from 14 June to 31 July 2002 and the second from 1 August 2022.

This means that combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO going forward are as set out below.  The combined tariffs for the period 14 June to 31 July 2022 are stated before the additional duty of $200 per tonne that is payable until 31 July 2022 by exporters of CPO electing for waiver of compliance with the domestic market obligation (DMO) rules.

The net effect of the previously announced increases in export duty and the now announced changes in export levy is that the combined export tariffs payable at the current CPO reference price of $1,700 per tonne will be $488 per tonne (before DMO waiver duty) until 31 July 2022 and thereafter $528 per tonne, reductions of, respectively $87 and $47 per tonne, on the combined tariffs payable before the recent changes covered by the companys announcements of yesterday and today.

CPO reference price (14 June 31 July)

 

 

 

 

 

From

To

Levy

Duty

Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

750

55

-

55

 

695

751

800

75

3

78

 

722

801

850

95

18

113

 

737

851

900

115

33

148

 

752

901

950

135

52

187

 

763

951

1,000

145

74

219

 

781

1,001

1,050

150

124

274

 

776

1,051

1,100

155

148

303

 

797

1,101

1,150

160

178

338

 

812

1,151

1,200

165

201

366

 

834

1,201

1,250

170

220

390

 

860

1,251

1,300

175

240

415

 

885

1,301

1,350

180

250

430

 

920

1,351

1,400

185

260

445

 

955

1,401

1,450

190

270

460

 

990

1,451

1,500

195

280

475

 

1,025

1,501

1,550

200

288

488

 

1,062

*At top of band

 


 

 

 

 

 

CPO reference price (1 August onwards)

 

 

 

 

 

From

To

Levy

Duty

Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

750

55

-

55

 

695

751

800

75

3

78

 

722

801

850

95

18

113

 

737

851

900

115

33

148

 

752

901

950

135

52

187

 

763

951

1,000

150

74

224

 

776

1,001

1,050

165

124

289

 

761

1,051

1,100

180

148

328

 

772

1,101

1,150

190

178

368

 

782

1,151

1,200

200

201

401

 

799

1,201

1,250

210

220

430

 

820

1,251

1,300

215

240

455

 

845

1,301

1,350

220

250

470

 

880

1,351

1,400

225

260

485

 

915

1,401

1,450

230

270

500

 

950

1,451

1,500

235

280

515

 

985

1,501

1,550

240

288

528

 

1,022

*At top of band

 


 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 

 
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 169538
EQS News ID: 1379681

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

