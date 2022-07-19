|
19.07.2022 09:07:04
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Further to the company's announcement on 20 June 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a further change to the export regulations with a temporary waiver of the export levy effective from 15 July 2022 until 31 August 2022.
The export levy is due to be re-instated on 1 September 2022 with a top band tariff of $240 per tonne. Accordingly, the combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO from 15 July to 31 August 2022 and from 1 September onwards are as set out below.
The immediate net effect of this change, which is intended to reduce local inventory levels, is a decrease in the combined export tariffs, payable at the current CPO reference price of $1,615 per tonne, to $288 per tonne compared with $488 per tonne payable since 14 June 2022.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|175487
|EQS News ID:
|1400519
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
