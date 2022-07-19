Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 09:07:04

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

19-Jul-2022 / 08:07 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 
Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 20 June 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a further change to the export regulations with a temporary waiver of the export levy effective from 15 July 2022 until 31 August 2022.

The export levy is due to be re-instated on 1 September 2022 with a top band tariff of $240 per tonne. Accordingly, the combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO from 15 July to 31 August 2022 and from 1 September onwards are as set out below.

The immediate net effect of this change, which is intended to reduce local inventory levels, is a decrease in the combined export tariffs, payable at the current CPO reference price of $1,615 per tonne, to $288 per tonne compared with $488 per tonne payable since 14 June 2022.

CPO reference price (15 July 31 August 2022)

From

To

Levy

Duty

Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

750

0

-

0

 

750

751

800

0

3

3

 

797

801

850

0

18

18

 

832

851

900

0

33

33

 

867

901

950

0

52

52

 

898

951

1,000

0

74

74

 

926

1,001

1,050

0

124

124

 

926

1,051

1,100

0

148

148

 

952

1,101

1,150

0

178

178

 

972

1,151

1,200

0

201

201

 

999

1,201

1,250

0

220

220

 

1,030

1,251

1,300

0

240

240

 

1,060

1,301

1,350

0

250

250

 

1,100

1,351

1,400

0

260

260

 

1,140

1,401

1,450

0

270

270

 

1,180

1,451

1,500

0

280

280

 

1,220

1,501

1,550

0

288

288

 

1,262

*At top of band

 


 

 

 

 

 

CPO reference price (from 1 September

From

To

Levy

Duty

Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

750

 55

-

55

 

695

751

800

 65

3

68

 

732

801

850

 75

18

93

 

757

851

900

 85

33

118

 

782

901

950

 90

52

142

 

808

951

1,000

 95

74

169

 

831

1,001

1,050

 100

124

224

 

826

1,051

1,100

 105

148

253

 

847

1,101

1,150

 110

178

288

 

862

1,151

1,200

 115

201

316

 

884

1,201

1,250

 120

220

340

 

910

1,251

1,300

 140

240

380

 

920

1,301

1,350

 160

250

410

 

940

1,351

1,400

 180

260

440

 

960

1,401

1,450

 200

270

470

 

980

1,451

1,500

 220

280

500

 

1,000

1,501

1,550

 240

288

528

 

1,022

*At top of band

 


 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 175487
EQS News ID: 1400519

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

