R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

10-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 19 July 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a revision of the export tariff structure and reference price calculation methodology effective from 9 August 2022.

The new structure maintains the same sliding scale of export duties, but reduces by $70 per tonne the reference price bands at which the duties are applied. The bands now range from $680 to $1,430 per tonne, compared with the previous range of $750 to $1,500 per tonne. The previously announced one-off export levy waiver remains in place until 31 August 2022. The rates of export levy and export duty that are currently in force are as set out below.

Concurrently with this change, the methodology for calculating the reference price has been amended so that generally this will more closely reflect the Indonesian FOB price than hitherto.

In conjunction with the above, the official government notional reference price at which the tariff structure is applicable has been reduced from $1,615 per tonne to $872 per tonne. This means that currently export duty is levied at the rate of $52 per tonne and no export levy is payable.

CPO reference price (9 31 August 2022)

From

To

Levy

Duty

Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

680

0

-

0

 

680

681

730

0

3

3

 

727

731

780

0

18

18

 

762

781

830

0

33

33

 

797

831

880

0

52

52

 

828

881

930

0

74

74

 

856

931

980

0

124

124

 

856

981

1,030

0

148

148

 

882

1,031

1,080

0

178

178

 

902

1,081

1,130

0

201

201

 

929

1,131

1,180

0

220

220

 

960

1,181

1,230

0

240

240

 

990

1,231

1,280

0

250

250

 

1,030

1,281

1,330

0

260

260

 

1,070

1,331

1,380

0

270

270

 

1,110

1,381

1,430

0

280

280

 

1,150

1,431

1,480

0

288

288

 

1,192

*At top of band

 


 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 180277
EQS News ID: 1416729

 
