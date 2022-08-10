R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 19 July 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a revision of the export tariff structure and reference price calculation methodology effective from 9 August 2022.

The new structure maintains the same sliding scale of export duties, but reduces by $70 per tonne the reference price bands at which the duties are applied. The bands now range from $680 to $1,430 per tonne, compared with the previous range of $750 to $1,500 per tonne. The previously announced one-off export levy waiver remains in place until 31 August 2022. The rates of export levy and export duty that are currently in force are as set out below.

Concurrently with this change, the methodology for calculating the reference price has been amended so that generally this will more closely reflect the Indonesian FOB price than hitherto.

In conjunction with the above, the official government notional reference price at which the tariff structure is applicable has been reduced from $1,615 per tonne to $872 per tonne. This means that currently export duty is levied at the rate of $52 per tonne and no export levy is payable.

CPO reference price (9 31 August 2022) From To Levy Duty Total Net price* $ $ $ $ $ $ - 680 0 - 0 680 681 730 0 3 3 727 731 780 0 18 18 762 781 830 0 33 33 797 831 880 0 52 52 828 881 930 0 74 74 856 931 980 0 124 124 856 981 1,030 0 148 148 882 1,031 1,080 0 178 178 902 1,081 1,130 0 201 201 929 1,131 1,180 0 220 220 960 1,181 1,230 0 240 240 990 1,231 1,280 0 250 250 1,030 1,281 1,330 0 260 260 1,070 1,331 1,380 0 270 270 1,110 1,381 1,430 0 280 280 1,150 1,431 1,480 0 288 288 1,192 *At top of band



Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877