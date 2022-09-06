|
06.09.2022 08:00:14
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)
Further re selling prices
Further to the company's announcement on 10 August 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has announced that the one-off export levy waiver which was to run until 31 August 2022 will now remain in place until 31 October 2022. The levy is to be re-instated from 1 November 2022 with a revised tariff structure and a top band tariff of $240 per tonne.
The latest government reference price is $929.66 per tonne which, although higher than the last reference price, remains within the same tariff band as the previous price. As a result, export duty is, for the time being, continuing unchanged at $74 per tonne.
The rates of export levy and export duty following the latest revision are set out below.
CPO reference price from 1 September 2022
CPO reference price from 1 November 2022
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|
