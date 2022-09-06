Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 08:00:14

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
06-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 10 August 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has announced that the one-off export levy waiver which was to run until 31 August 2022 will now remain in place until 31 October 2022. The levy is to be re-instated from 1 November 2022 with a revised tariff structure and a top band tariff of $240 per tonne.

The latest government reference price is $929.66 per tonne which, although higher than the last reference price, remains within the same tariff band as the previous price. As a result, export duty is, for the time being, continuing unchanged at $74 per tonne.

The rates of export levy and export duty following the latest revision are set out below.

CPO reference price from 1 September 2022

From

To

 Levy

 Duty

 Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

680

-

-

-

 

680

681

730

-

3

3

 

727

731

780

-

18

18

 

762

781

830

-

33

33

 

797

831

880

-

52

52

 

828

881

930

-

74

74

 

856

931

980

-

124

124

 

856

981

1,030

-

148

148

 

882

1,031

1,080

-

178

178

 

902

1,081

1,130

-

201

201

 

929

1,131

1,180

-

220

220

 

960

1,181

1,230

-

240

240

 

990

1,231

1,280

-

250

250

 

1,030

1,281

1,330

-

260

260

 

1,070

1,331

1,380

-

270

270

 

1,110

1,381

1,430

-

280

280

 

1,150

1,431

1,480

-

288

288

 

1,192

*At top of band

 

 

 

 

 

 

CPO reference price from 1 November 2022

From

To

 Levy

 Duty

 Total

 

Net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

680

55

-

55

 

625

681

730

65

3

68

 

662

731

780

75

18

93

 

687

781

830

85

33

118

 

712

831

880

90

52

142

 

738

881

930

95

74

169

 

761

931

980

100

124

224

 

756

981

1,030

105

148

253

 

777

1,031

1,080

110

178

288

 

792

1,081

1,130

115

201

316

 

814

1,131

1,180

120

220

340

 

840

1,181

1,230

140

240

380

 

850

1,231

1,280

160

250

410

 

870

1,281

1,330

180

260

440

 

890

1,331

1,380

200

270

470

 

910

1,381

1,430

220

280

500

 

930

1,431

1,480

240

288

528

 

952

*At top of band

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 186106
EQS News ID: 1435929

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435929&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

