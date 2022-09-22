|
22.09.2022 08:00:30
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc (REA or the company)
REA today publishes the groups half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2022. Please click on the link below to view.
The 2022 half year report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Attachment
File: REA Half yearly report 2022
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|IR
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|189694
|EQS News ID:
|1447677
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
22.09.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results (EQS Group)
|
06.09.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices (EQS Group)
|
10.08.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices (EQS Group)