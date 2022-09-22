Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 08:00:30

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

22-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REA today publishes the groups half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2022. Please click on the link below to view.

 

The 2022 half year report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk

 

Enquiries:

Tel: 020 7436 7877
 

Attachment

File: REA Half yearly report 2022
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: IR
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 189694
EQS News ID: 1447677

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

