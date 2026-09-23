REA Holdings Aktie

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WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

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23.09.2026 08:00:04

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

23-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc (“REA” or the “company”)

 

REA today publishes the group’s half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2026. Click the link at the end of this announcement to download a PDF of the report.

 

The 2026 half yearly report will also be available shortly at www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports.

 

 

HIGHLIGHTS

 

Overview

 

  • Agricultural operations performing well with the benefits of the replanting programme increasingly apparent
  • Increase in profitability and EBITDA, despite uncertainties surrounding CPO export regulations impacting both sales and selling prices in the period
  • Mining activities and product demand building
  • Balance sheet continues to strengthen as debt profile improves

 

Financial

 

  • Revenue of $88.6 million (2025: $92.4 million), reflecting delays by customers in taking deliveries of CPO over the period which are now being caught up
  • Firm average selling prices for CPO and CPKO of, respectively, $853 per tonne (2025: $856 per tonne), and $1,759 per tonne (2025: $1,657 per tonne)
  • EBITDA of $35.2 million (2025: $33.4 million) and operating profit of $23.3 million (2025: $19.2 million)
  • Profit before tax of $25.9 million, including exchange gain of $7.2 million (2025: profit of $5.9 million including exchange loss of $2.4 million and $5.7 million loss on disposal of CDM)
  • Net cash from operating activities increased to $19.6 million (2025: $5.8 million)
  • New Indonesian bank facilities of $38.9 million to finance replanting and Dollar note redemption further reducing dependence on non-Indonesian funding sources
  • Repurchase of $7.2 million nominal of the outstanding $27.0 million 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028
  • Group net indebtedness reduced to $147.6 million at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: $152.3 million) with an improved maturity profile

 

Agricultural operations

 

  • Total FFB harvested of 421,588 tonnes (2025: 425,061 tonnes), with the reduction in the group’s own crop due to replanting substantially offset by increased purchases of third party FFB
  • CPO extraction rate maintained above 22 per cent
  • Oil losses comfortably below industry norms
  • Replanting and extension planting proceeding in line with 2026 targets

 

Mining operations

 

  • ATP stone production building towards satisfying contracted demand totalling approximately 1 million tonnes by the end of 2027
  • Commissioning trials of MCU’s sand washing plant completed; initial sand sale of 15,000 tonnes to a local customer and good potential demand from both international and local customers

 

New initiative

 

  • Memorandum of understanding reached for mining by a neighbouring coal company within an area of approximately 560 hectares overlapping REA Kaltim estates, generating substantial long-term access fee revenues while preserving future use of the land following completion of mining operations

 

Sustainability and climate

 

  • 100 per cent of the group’s own plantations retaining RSPO certification
  • Programmes supporting responsible production, forest and biodiversity protection and smallholder engagement continuing to strengthen the group’s sustainability performance, climate action and supply chain integrity

 

Outlook

 

  • Encouraging outlook for palm product prices, supported by strong demand for vegetable oils, the continued expansion of Indonesian biodiesel programmes and constraints on growth in global oil palm hectarage
  • Stronger CPO and CPKO prices resulting from reduced regional production largely offsetting the potential adverse, albeit limited, impact on group crops of the developing El Niño event
  • Investment in replanting and extension planting progressing well with the current programme expected to substantially complete in 2028 leading to a significant uplift in future production
  • Group positioned to deliver long-term value for shareholders through recent balance sheet initiatives, remunerative palm product prices and positive prospects for the mining operations

 

 

STATEMENT FROM THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

 

Commenting on the results, Luke Robinow, managing director, said: “H1 was a period of solid operational performance, delivering growth in profitability due to firm, sustained pricing of palm products. We successfully navigated some challenges resulting from market uncertainty around the export of Indonesian palm products. The stabilisation of the market and subsequent unwinding of our inventory position is expected to underpin our full year performance. In addition, our mining operations have continued to build.

 

I am particularly pleased with the recent agreement to allow access to 560 hectares of land to a neighbouring coal company that is expected to generate substantial income over a twelve year mining period.

 

Importantly, we also made good progress in line with our strategic goal of increasing hectarage and yields through the expansion and replanting programme which will make material contributions in the coming years. The additional cash flow from this programme will be used to pay down debt, adding significant shareholder value in the process.”

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026

 

 

30 June

30 June

31 December

 

2026

2025

2025

 

$’000

$’000

$’000

Revenue

88,608

92,410

194,944

Net gain / (loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets

642

478

(730)

Cost of sales

(57,881)

(63,829)

(136,513)

Gross profit

31,369

29,059

57,701

Distribution costs

(669)

(507)

(1,185)

Administrative expenses

(7,366)

(9,334)

(16,229)

Operating profit

23,334

19,218

40,287

Interest income

139

701

995

Losses on disposal of subsidiaries and similar charges

(5,723)

(6,280)

Other gains / (losses)

7,526

(2,428)

2,460

Finance costs

(5,115)

(5,911)

(13,430)

Profit before tax

25,884

5,857

24,032

Tax

(9,506)

(8,444)

(9,754)

Profit / (loss) for the period

16,378

(2,587)

14,278

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

Equity shareholders

9,034

(2,425)

8,483

Non-controlling interests

7,344

(162)

5,795

 

16,378

(2,587)

14,278

 

 

 

 

Profit / (loss) per 25p ordinary share (US cents)

 

 

 

Basic

10.9

(15.6)

(0.7)

 

All operations in all periods are continuing.

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2026

 

 

30 June

30 June

31 December

 

2026

2025

2025

 

$’000

$’000

$’000

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Goodwill

11,144

11,144

11,144

Intangible assets

1,791

2,331

2,147

Property, plant and equipment

406,438

372,280

395,114

Land

56,965

54,295

51,951

Financial assets

5,330

24,902

10,308

Non-financial assets

5,924

11,030

Deferred tax assets

9,877

16,364

13,878

Total non-current assets

497,469

481,316

495,572

Current assets

 

 

 

Inventories

31,959

25,403

19,212

Biological assets

3,250

3,816

2,608

Trade and other receivables

37,164

39,996

35,965

Current tax asset

1,838

1,243

2,215

Restricted cash at bank

3,995

4,412

4,267

Cash and cash equivalents

22,630

50,796

18,973

Total current assets

100,836

125,666

83,240

Total assets

598,305

606,982

578,812

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

(45,559)

(33,552)

(40,583)

Bank loans

(26,528)

(24,068)

(22,894)

Sterling notes

(30,429)

Dollar notes

(26,829)

(9,430)

Other loans and payables

(1,832)

(8,649)

(1,832)

Total current liabilities

(73,919)

(123,527)

(74,739)

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Bank loans

(128,692)

(132,944)

(125,952)

Dollar notes

(18,983)

(17,221)

Deferred tax liabilities

(53,073)

(50,923)

(49,821)

Other loans and payables

(9,628)

(11,129)

(9,816)

Total non-current liabilities

(210,376)

(194,996)

(202,810)

Total liabilities

(284,295)

(318,523)

(277,549)

Net assets

314,010

288,459

301,263

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

133,590

133,590

133,590

Share premium account

27,193

47,374

27,193

Translation reserve

(40,263)

(25,824)

(40,909)

Retained earnings

109,798

62,960

105,041

 

230,318

218,100

224,915

Non-controlling interests

83,692

70,359

76,348

Total equity

314,010

288,459

301,263

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026

 

 

30 June

30 June

31 December

 

2026

2025

2025

 

$’000

$’000

$’000

Net cash from operating activities

19,599

5,770

41,648

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Interest received

139

701

995

Proceeds on disposal of PPE

55

1,056

Purchases of intangible assets and PPE

(17,704)

(16,040)

(34,394)

Expenditure on land

(240)

(664)

(1,489)

Net investment sand interest

(3,070)

(1,132)

Net cash movement on acquisition of new subsidiary

24

(1,956)

Net proceeds on disposal of group company

7,993

7,993

Prepayments in respect of non-current assets

(208)

(10,889)

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,934)

(11,080)

(39,816)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Preference dividends paid

(4,241)

(4,414)

(8,782)

Repayment of bank borrowings

(9,666)

(9,804)

(19,660)

New bank borrowings drawn

24,830

47,570

53,651

Decrease in restricted cash at bank

272

1,420

1,565

Purchase of dollar notes held in treasury

(7,264)

Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation

(381)

(381)

Redemption of sterling notes

(30,009)

Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder

(8,750)

(8,750)

Cost of capital reduction

(181)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,467)

(1,500)

(3,075)

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

2,464

24,141

(15,622)

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,129

18,831

(13,790)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

18,973

33,005

33,005

Effect of exchange rate changes

(472)

(1,040)

(242)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

22,630

50,796

18,973

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 7877

Attachment

File: REA Half yearly report 2026

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: IR
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 444091
EQS News ID: 2403448

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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