R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results



23-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST



R.E.A. Holdings plc (“REA” or the “company”) REA today publishes the group’s half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2026. Click the link at the end of this announcement to download a PDF of the report. The 2026 half yearly report will also be available shortly at www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. HIGHLIGHTS Overview Agricultural operations performing well with the benefits of the replanting programme increasingly apparent

Increase in profitability and EBITDA, despite uncertainties surrounding CPO export regulations impacting both sales and selling prices in the period

Mining activities and product demand building

Balance sheet continues to strengthen as debt profile improves Financial Revenue of $88.6 million (2025: $92.4 million), reflecting delays by customers in taking deliveries of CPO over the period which are now being caught up

Firm average selling prices for CPO and CPKO of, respectively, $853 per tonne (2025: $856 per tonne), and $1,759 per tonne (2025: $1,657 per tonne)

EBITDA of $35.2 million (2025: $33.4 million) and operating profit of $23.3 million (2025: $19.2 million)

Profit before tax of $25.9 million, including exchange gain of $7.2 million (2025: profit of $5.9 million including exchange loss of $2.4 million and $5.7 million loss on disposal of CDM)

Net cash from operating activities increased to $19.6 million (2025: $5.8 million)

New Indonesian bank facilities of $38.9 million to finance replanting and Dollar note redemption further reducing dependence on non-Indonesian funding sources

Repurchase of $7.2 million nominal of the outstanding $27.0 million 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028

Group net indebtedness reduced to $147.6 million at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: $152.3 million) with an improved maturity profile Agricultural operations Total FFB harvested of 421,588 tonnes (2025: 425,061 tonnes), with the reduction in the group’s own crop due to replanting substantially offset by increased purchases of third party FFB

CPO extraction rate maintained above 22 per cent

Oil losses comfortably below industry norms

Replanting and extension planting proceeding in line with 2026 targets Mining operations ATP stone production building towards satisfying contracted demand totalling approximately 1 million tonnes by the end of 2027

Commissioning trials of MCU’s sand washing plant completed; initial sand sale of 15,000 tonnes to a local customer and good potential demand from both international and local customers New initiative Memorandum of understanding reached for mining by a neighbouring coal company within an area of approximately 560 hectares overlapping REA Kaltim estates, generating substantial long-term access fee revenues while preserving future use of the land following completion of mining operations Sustainability and climate 100 per cent of the group’s own plantations retaining RSPO certification

Programmes supporting responsible production, forest and biodiversity protection and smallholder engagement continuing to strengthen the group’s sustainability performance, climate action and supply chain integrity Outlook Encouraging outlook for palm product prices, supported by strong demand for vegetable oils, the continued expansion of Indonesian biodiesel programmes and constraints on growth in global oil palm hectarage

Stronger CPO and CPKO prices resulting from reduced regional production largely offsetting the potential adverse, albeit limited, impact on group crops of the developing El Niño event

Investment in replanting and extension planting progressing well with the current programme expected to substantially complete in 2028 leading to a significant uplift in future production

Group positioned to deliver long-term value for shareholders through recent balance sheet initiatives, remunerative palm product prices and positive prospects for the mining operations STATEMENT FROM THE MANAGING DIRECTOR Commenting on the results, Luke Robinow, managing director, said: “H1 was a period of solid operational performance, delivering growth in profitability due to firm, sustained pricing of palm products. We successfully navigated some challenges resulting from market uncertainty around the export of Indonesian palm products. The stabilisation of the market and subsequent unwinding of our inventory position is expected to underpin our full year performance. In addition, our mining operations have continued to build. I am particularly pleased with the recent agreement to allow access to 560 hectares of land to a neighbouring coal company that is expected to generate substantial income over a twelve year mining period. Importantly, we also made good progress in line with our strategic goal of increasing hectarage and yields through the expansion and replanting programme which will make material contributions in the coming years. The additional cash flow from this programme will be used to pay down debt, adding significant shareholder value in the process.” CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 30 June 30 June 31 December 2026 2025 2025 $’000 $’000 $’000 Revenue 88,608 92,410 194,944 Net gain / (loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets 642 478 (730) Cost of sales (57,881) (63,829) (136,513) Gross profit 31,369 29,059 57,701 Distribution costs (669) (507) (1,185) Administrative expenses (7,366) (9,334) (16,229) Operating profit 23,334 19,218 40,287 Interest income 139 701 995 Losses on disposal of subsidiaries and similar charges – (5,723) (6,280) Other gains / (losses) 7,526 (2,428) 2,460 Finance costs (5,115) (5,911) (13,430) Profit before tax 25,884 5,857 24,032 Tax (9,506) (8,444) (9,754) Profit / (loss) for the period 16,378 (2,587) 14,278 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 9,034 (2,425) 8,483 Non-controlling interests 7,344 (162) 5,795 16,378 (2,587) 14,278 Profit / (loss) per 25p ordinary share (US cents) Basic 10.9 (15.6) (0.7) All operations in all periods are continuing. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2026 30 June 30 June 31 December 2026 2025 2025 $’000 $’000 $’000 Non-current assets Goodwill 11,144 11,144 11,144 Intangible assets 1,791 2,331 2,147 Property, plant and equipment 406,438 372,280 395,114 Land 56,965 54,295 51,951 Financial assets 5,330 24,902 10,308 Non-financial assets 5,924 – 11,030 Deferred tax assets 9,877 16,364 13,878 Total non-current assets 497,469 481,316 495,572 Current assets Inventories 31,959 25,403 19,212 Biological assets 3,250 3,816 2,608 Trade and other receivables 37,164 39,996 35,965 Current tax asset 1,838 1,243 2,215 Restricted cash at bank 3,995 4,412 4,267 Cash and cash equivalents 22,630 50,796 18,973 Total current assets 100,836 125,666 83,240 Total assets 598,305 606,982 578,812 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (45,559) (33,552) (40,583) Bank loans (26,528) (24,068) (22,894) Sterling notes – (30,429) – Dollar notes – (26,829) (9,430) Other loans and payables (1,832) (8,649) (1,832) Total current liabilities (73,919) (123,527) (74,739) Non-current liabilities Bank loans (128,692) (132,944) (125,952) Dollar notes (18,983) – (17,221) Deferred tax liabilities (53,073) (50,923) (49,821) Other loans and payables (9,628) (11,129) (9,816) Total non-current liabilities (210,376) (194,996) (202,810) Total liabilities (284,295) (318,523) (277,549) Net assets 314,010 288,459 301,263 Equity Share capital 133,590 133,590 133,590 Share premium account 27,193 47,374 27,193 Translation reserve (40,263) (25,824) (40,909) Retained earnings 109,798 62,960 105,041 230,318 218,100 224,915 Non-controlling interests 83,692 70,359 76,348 Total equity 314,010 288,459 301,263 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2026 30 June 30 June 31 December 2026 2025 2025 $’000 $’000 $’000 Net cash from operating activities 19,599 5,770 41,648 Investing activities Interest received 139 701 995 Proceeds on disposal of PPE 55 – 1,056 Purchases of intangible assets and PPE (17,704) (16,040) (34,394) Expenditure on land (240) (664) (1,489) Net investment sand interest – (3,070) (1,132) Net cash movement on acquisition of new subsidiary 24 – (1,956) Net proceeds on disposal of group company – 7,993 7,993 Prepayments in respect of non-current assets (208) – (10,889) Net cash used in investing activities (17,934) (11,080) (39,816) Financing activities Preference dividends paid (4,241) (4,414) (8,782) Repayment of bank borrowings (9,666) (9,804) (19,660) New bank borrowings drawn 24,830 47,570 53,651 Decrease in restricted cash at bank 272 1,420 1,565 Purchase of dollar notes held in treasury (7,264) – – Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation – (381) (381) Redemption of sterling notes – – (30,009) Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder – (8,750) (8,750) Cost of capital reduction – – (181) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,467) (1,500) (3,075) Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 2,464 24,141 (15,622) Cash and cash equivalents Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,129 18,831 (13,790) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,973 33,005 33,005 Effect of exchange rate changes (472) (1,040) (242) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 22,630 50,796 18,973 Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 7877 Attachment



File: REA Half yearly report 2026



Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News