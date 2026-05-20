REA Holdings Aktie

REA Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

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20.05.2026 10:35:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports

20-May-2026 / 09:35 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Indonesian government proposals regarding commodity exports

 

The Indonesian government has recently announced a proposal concerning the export of Indonesian crude palm oil (“CPO”) and certain minerals. Pursuant to this proposal, exports of CPO and such minerals will in future be routed through a new Indonesian state marketing board. Details of precisely how and when this proposal will be fully implemented have not yet been announced.

 

REA sells its palm products into the domestic Indonesian market rather than directly into export markets, so any immediate direct impact would appear to be limited. However, as with any policy affecting Indonesian palm oil trade flows, there could potentially be indirect pricing or market effects, which may be either positive or negative, depending on the eventual implementation details.

 

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 428004
EQS News ID: 2330556

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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