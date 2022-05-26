|
26.05.2022 16:00:09
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0002349065
Issuer Name
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Preference shares not being included in denominator by two external data providers. Now being included to reflect correct % holding since preference shares acquired votes as per company announcement on 07 May 2020.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
25-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
This TR1 supersedes any previous notifications.
12. Date of Completion
25-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|164337
|EQS News ID:
|1362113
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re extension of the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re exercise of warrants (EQS Group)