|
05.07.2022 08:00:21
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0002349065
Issuer Name
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
ODEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
This is mainly due to a revised share capital of REAH along with purchases made by Odey. This filing corrects that made previously, before the extent of the capital changes by the issuer had been completely appreciated.
12. Date of Completion
01-Jul-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|172532
|EQS News ID:
|1390435
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Appointment of director (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Correction - Further re selling prices (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: AGM Statement (EQS Group)
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REA Holdings PLC
|1,22
|-2,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrotz fehlender Impulse von der Wall Street: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit erneutem Erholungsversuch -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt domineren am Dienstag ebenfalls die Käufer. Die größten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.