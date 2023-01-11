R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings



11-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0002349065 Issuer Name R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name ODEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 09-Jan-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 10-Jan-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.370000 0.000000 4.370000 5063061 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.790000 0.000000 3.790000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0002349065 5063061 0 4.370000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 5063061 4.370000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Odey Asset Management LLP Odey Asset Management LLP 4.370000 0.000000 4.370000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Change of holding 12. Date of Completion 10-Jan-2023 13. Place Of Completion London UK

