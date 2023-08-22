|
22.08.2023 15:00:07
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0002349065
Issuer Name
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
ODEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Aug-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Aug-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
none
12. Date of Completion
21-Aug-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|266320
|EQS News ID:
|1708919
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
15:00
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
02.08.23
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Trading update (EQS Group)
|
24.06.23
|SAFE Act Not Passing In Congress Was 'A Bit Of A Momentum Killer' For Cannabis Investing, Says Poseidon's Patrick Rea (Benzinga)
|
08.06.23
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
08.06.23
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: AGM Statement (EQS Group)
|
24.05.23
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (EQS Group)
|
20.04.23
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Correction to date of 2023 AGM (EQS Group)