09.06.2022 16:34:55

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

09-Jun-2022 / 15:34 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the company)

 

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the companys annual general meeting dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

 

A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

 

Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a for instruction):

 

 

Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise)

 

Votes For

(including Chairmans discretion)

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

 

Not

voted

 

 

Total

 

 

 

Ords

Prefs

Total

Ords

Prefs

Total

Ords

Prefs

Total

 

 

1

To receive the companys annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021

 

27,289,945

23,712,533

51,002,478

0

0

0

0

0

0

58,597

51,061,075

2

To approve the directors remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2021

 

27,289,945

23,670,485

50,960,430

0

42,048

42,048

0

0

0

58,597

51,061,075

3

To re-elect David Blackett as a director

 

27,289,945

23,610,773

50,900,718

0

64

64

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

4

To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director

 

27,289,744

23,610,837

50,900,581

201

0

201

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

5

To re-elect John Oakley as a director

 

27,289,216

17,498,293

44,787,509

729

6,112,544

6,113,273

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

6

To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director

 

27,289,744

17,498,293

44,788,037

201

6,112,544

6,112,745

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

7

To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director

 

27,289,945

23,610,837

50,900,782

0

0

0

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

8

To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director

 

27,174,327

23,610,773

50,785,100

115,618

64

115,682

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

9

To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, chartered accountants, as auditor

 

27,287,925

23,610,837

50,898,762

2,020

0

2,020

0

101,696

101,696

58,597

51,061,075

10

To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor

 

27,174,327

23,712,533

50,886,860

115,618

0

115,618

0

0

0

58,597

51,061,075

11

To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares

 

27,348,542

23,576,458

50,925,000

0

136,075

136,075

0

0

0

0

51,061,075

12

To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares

 

 

27,348,542

17,311,743

44,660,285

0

6,400,790

6,400,790

0

0

0

0

51,061,075

13

To authorise the directors to allot preference shares

 

27,348,542

23,424,287

50,772,829

0

288,246

288,246

0

0

0

0

51,061,075

14

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to 5% of ordinary shares (Special Resolution)

 

27,348,542

23,411,118

50,759,660

0

301,415

301,415

0

0

0

0

51,061,075

15

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 5% of ordinary shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution)

 

27,348,542

17,352,453

44,700,995

0

6,360,080

6,360,080

0

0

0

0

51,061,075

16

To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days notice (Special Resolution)

 

27,348,542

23,712,533

51,061,075

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

51,061,075

 
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 167349
EQS News ID: 1372385

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372385&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REA Holdings PLC 1,61 3,21% REA Holdings PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street unter Druck -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht letztendlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten