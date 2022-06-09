|
09.06.2022 16:34:55
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the company)
All the resolutions set out in the notice of the companys annual general meeting dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.
A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.
Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a for instruction):
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|167349
|EQS News ID:
|1372385
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
