R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM



09-Jun-2022 / 15:34 GMT/BST

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the company) All the resolutions set out in the notice of the companys annual general meeting dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a for instruction): Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise) Votes For (including Chairmans discretion) Votes Against Votes Withheld Not voted Total Ords Prefs Total Ords Prefs Total Ords Prefs Total 1 To receive the companys annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 27,289,945 23,712,533 51,002,478 0 0 0 0 0 0 58,597 51,061,075 2 To approve the directors remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2021 27,289,945 23,670,485 50,960,430 0 42,048 42,048 0 0 0 58,597 51,061,075 3 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 27,289,945 23,610,773 50,900,718 0 64 64 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 4 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 27,289,744 23,610,837 50,900,581 201 0 201 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 5 To re-elect John Oakley as a director 27,289,216 17,498,293 44,787,509 729 6,112,544 6,113,273 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 6 To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director 27,289,744 17,498,293 44,788,037 201 6,112,544 6,112,745 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 7 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 27,289,945 23,610,837 50,900,782 0 0 0 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 8 To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director 27,174,327 23,610,773 50,785,100 115,618 64 115,682 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 9 To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, chartered accountants, as auditor 27,287,925 23,610,837 50,898,762 2,020 0 2,020 0 101,696 101,696 58,597 51,061,075 10 To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor 27,174,327 23,712,533 50,886,860 115,618 0 115,618 0 0 0 58,597 51,061,075 11 To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares 27,348,542 23,576,458 50,925,000 0 136,075 136,075 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 12 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 27,348,542 17,311,743 44,660,285 0 6,400,790 6,400,790 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 13 To authorise the directors to allot preference shares 27,348,542 23,424,287 50,772,829 0 288,246 288,246 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 14 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to 5% of ordinary shares (Special Resolution) 27,348,542 23,411,118 50,759,660 0 301,415 301,415 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 15 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 5% of ordinary shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 27,348,542 17,352,453 44,700,995 0 6,360,080 6,360,080 0 0 0 0 51,061,075 16 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days notice (Special Resolution) 27,348,542 23,712,533 51,061,075 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 51,061,075

