R.H. Boyd to host The Vision Conference™--Empowering Forward-thinking Leaders for Today and Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Vision Conference™, in conjunction with the 116th annual session of the National Baptist Congress, will take place June 16–18, at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Hotel. During the conference, the company will feature live entertainment at various events. Artists to include:

The Vision Conference to feature performances by Maranda Curtis, Louis York, Karlton Humes, The Shindellas, and more!

Maranda Curtis

Born and raised in Miami, Fla. , Curtis has shared the stage with such gospel artists as Pastor John P. Kee , Kurt Carr , Youthful Praise, and more. Known for her melodic tones and her natural flow in worship, Curtis lives by the belief, "Worship is not a matter of skill; it's a lifestyle!"

Louis York

Duo Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony have created music for Michael and Janet Jackson , Whitney Houston , Celine Dion , and many others. They have played across the U.S. and are highly sought by local and national organizations as speakers, including GRAMMY-U, the National Museum of African American Music, Leadership Nashville, and others.

Karlton Humes

With one million Instagram followers, Karlton "NotKarltonBanks" Humes continues to take social media charts by storm. In 2016, Humes won the "Internet Soul Sensation" Soul Train Award, and appeared in the Tyler Perry in the film, "A Madea Family Funeral." Humes continues connect with supports and bring new and exciting content to social media culture.

The Shindellas

The Shindellas were fueled by the opportunity to make music that would not only matter to them, but also would ring true to their listeners. As a result, the ladies tapped into retro sounds of R&B/soul influences to bring forth a sound they dubbed 'New American Soul,' with hints of The Clark Sisters, En Vogue, The Pointer Sisters, and LaBelle .

Kenneth Jackson

Jackson serves as the National Music Department Chair of the Vision Conference where he serves as a faculty member, principal organist, song leader, and a member of the advisory board. He also serves as a music specialist at multiple schools, is involved in many civic and educational organizations, and serves as Music Director at his church.

Karlton Taylor

A world-renowned pianist who has performed and recorded with renowned artists such as Stanley Clarke , Marcus Miller , Victor Wooten , Tommy Emmanuel , and many others, his musical influences stem from the inspiration of Miles Davis , John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock .

To register for the Vision Conference™ and experience these inspirational performances, visit visionconference.org. Follow on Instagram @visionconference_official and @rhboydco for additional details.

