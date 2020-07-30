R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's Modern Oral Brand, VELO, Expands "The VELO Hustle" With Virtual Pitch Contest Open To Adult Nicotine Consumers Age 25+

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), announces the expansion of "The VELO Hustle" with a virtual pitch contest for adult nicotine consumers who are age 25+. RJRVC's modern oral brand VELO is an industry-leading modern oral nicotine brand globally, and VELO-branded products in the United States are designed to provide adult tobacco consumers with innovative, enjoyable alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

The VELO Hustle is designed to support ANCs in reaching their goals - through resources, mentors, a supportive community and funding. "VELO recognizes many are re-examining their side hustles and passion project during this challenging time," said Brent Trader, Sr. Director Modern Oral, RJRVC, "The VELO Hustle virtual pitch provides support to get started for adult nicotine consumers (age 25+) nationwide, and we're excited to see all the incredible passion projects that are ready to become a reality."

In addition to providing seed money to achieve business goals, The VELO Hustle also gives entrepreneurs access to mentors and professional judges to help get them on the way to success. Below is more information on The VELO Hustle mentors and judges.

About the mentor and judges

The VELO Hustle mentor Ed Moffat is a coffee connoisseur who owns and operates Common Room Roasters. Despite the name, Common Room is not your ordinary coffee shop. What started as a rolling coffee-cart is now a major force in the world of specialty coffee as a wholesale supplier and coffee consultancy.

The VELO Hustle judge Sarah Slaughter is an experience curator who has successfully produced cultural experiences for some of the world's largest brands that are bold, unexpected and rebellious. While no two days or events are the same, all her work falls within her passionate lanes of punk rock, rock & roll, roller skating, skateboarding and street-art culture. She produces art shows, launches and brand events that have included anything from low-rider car shows and skateboarding showcases, to pop-up tattoo and merch shops. One of her biggest shows involved over 40,000 square feet of exhibition space, where she was in charge of sourcing artists, installation, permit logistics and merchandising, as well as the launch of the event.

The VELO Hustle judge Carlos Soto believes that drinking has a unique way of bringing people together. This revelation led Carlos to start Nosotros Tequila. Nosotros got its start in 2015 while Soto was finishing up his degree in Los Angeles. He was tasked with creating a business idea unrelated to technology. Settling for a passing grade and a job back home in Costa Rica would've been the easy decision, but Soto decided to pursue his vision, and booked a flight to Jalisco, Mexico—leaving his original career plan behind.

The VELO Hustle judge Brent Trader works as the Senior Director for Brand Delivery on the VELO brand team. He and his team are responsible for developing and implementing the overall brand strategy for VELO nicotine pouches and lozenges. "The VELO Hustle" is Brent's vision for how to give back to an entrepreneurial community that share the same values as Brent and his team. Brent has been with the RAI Group for 20 years, serving in many Trade and Consumer Marketing roles throughout his career.

Learn more about The VELO Hustle virtual pitch at www.velo.com/hustle. From those who submit, select pitchers will be chosen to participate in the final virtual pitch.

About R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company and Reynolds American Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC") is an operating company of Reynolds American Inc. ("RAI"), a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RAI's operating companies remain committed to responsibly marketing age-restricted tobacco products. RAI's operating companies' marketing communications are designed for, and directed to, existing adult tobacco consumers who are 21 and older. This standard is implemented in a variety of ways. First, direct interactions with consumers via e-mail, direct mail, and consumer engagements are restricted to existing 21+ adult consumers of tobacco products who have opted in to receive communications from RAI's operating companies that manufacture tobacco products. With respect to mass media (print advertising, television, online advertising), RJRVC employs strict guidelines to ensure that the audience viewership is overwhelmingly adult. In addition to restricting the dissemination of marketing communications, RAI's operating companies also impose numerous restrictions on the content of those marketing messages.

To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, please visit www.rjrvapor.com.

To learn more about VELO, please visit www.velo.com.

