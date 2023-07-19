|
19.07.2023 17:42:00
R.M. Palmer Issues Statement Regarding NTSB Report
WEST READING, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RM Palmer today issued the following update regarding the NTSB update that was issued on July 18:
We are aware of the update that the NTSB posted today regarding a natural gas leak from a retired DuPont natural gas service tee installed by UGI under the street outside of Palmer's factory building.
Because we remain a party to the NTSB's investigation, we are prohibited from commenting further on that update. We continue to be appreciative of all the work that the NTSB has done and is continuing to do.
We remain focused on rebuilding Palmer and doing all we can to help the entire West Reading community recover.
Link to NTSB investigative update: https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/PLD23LR002.aspx
Media contact:
RMPalmermedia@gmail.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-palmer-issues-statement-regarding-ntsb-report-301881099.html
SOURCE RM Palmer
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.