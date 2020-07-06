R3 International Offering New Program for Stem Cell Therapy for Alzheimers Dementia in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 International is now offering stem cell therapy for Alzheimers dementia in Mexico with a new program featuring up to 200 million stem cells. Depending on the patient's condition, treatment may be offered IV, intrathecal or with a combination.

A third of seniors in the US will die having some form of Alzheimers dementia, and the incidence continues to increase as individuals live longer. There is no cure, and conventional treatments often do not help dramatically.

Enter stem cell therapy for Alzheimers in Mexico at R3 International. Several early studies have showed significant benefit for Alzheimers disease with stem cell treatment (Curr Opin Psychiatry, 2019).

Stem cells have the potential of altering regeneration of neurons and synapses. Anecdotally, R3 Stem Cell International has seen amazing response with patients suffering from Alzheimers dementia with regards to memory, conversational ability and ability to perform activities of daily living.

There are several treatment options in Tijuana with R3 International. Patients may receive a one time treatment with 30 million stem cells for only $2975, or receive 50 million stem cells for $1000 more.

The newest program at R3 International involves either a 5 day visit for several treatments, or four visits over a year. Treatment involves up to 200 million stem cells for these treatment options, which is an excellent amount for the Alzheimers treatment. These options start at only $8975.

Along with effective stem cell treatment options for Alzheimers, R3 International also offers effective stem cell therapy for stroke, neuropathy, ALS, MS, diabetes, liver/kidney failure, COPD, arthritis, Lupus, Lyme, psoriasis, RA and more.

The process starts with a free phone consultation with one of R3's licensed, experience stem cell doctors. Once treatment is then scheduled, the patient concierge representative will assist with travel logistics. Transportation is offered between San Diego and the clinic, which is only 20 minutes from the SA airport.

To discuss stem cell treatment in Mexico options with R3, call (888) 988-0515.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell International