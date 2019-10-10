R3 Stem Cell Announces Addition of World Renowned Exosome Expert Dr. Ian White to Training Course

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell announces it has added an exosome presentation to its upcoming regenerative training courses. The next course is October 18-19th, 2019 in Las Vegas with spots still open.

The speaker, Dr. Ian White PhD, is a world renowned expert on exosomes. He completed training at several Ivy League universities including Cornell, Harvard and Dartmouth. He currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer at IMAC Regeneration Centers along with being President of Biofirma, which is a regenerative tissue manufacturing company.

Dr. White regular speaks worldwide on the topic of exosomes, stem cells and how they participate clinically to help optimize regenerative therapy outcomes. Exosome stem cell therapy is an amazing therapeutic option for patients, however, most providers do not understand the biologics and how to implement them properly.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Obtaining knowledge on exosomes is important now, as patients are asking about them! Providers need to understand when to use them, how they work, and should have hands on experience with them. Our training course provides all of that experience."

R3 Stem Cell is the nation's leader in regenerative training, and provides a comprehensive education and hands on experience for providers to become their local leader. Along with offering the first rate exosome presentation, R3 will also have exosomes products on hand for attendees to try in a hands on setting.

Limited spots are still available for the upcoming October 18-19, 2019 training in Las Vegas. R3 is still offering $1000 off for the training, visit https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org/registration/ to sign up or call (844) GET-STEM.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell