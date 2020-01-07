R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Access to All Online Training Courses for Only $1975

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell is now offering access to all regenerative training courses for only $1975. The access, known as the R3 Annual Membership, is available 24/7 and includes all the stem cell and exosome courses.

For several years, R3 Stem Cell has been offering first rate regenerative medicine training courses in person. For the online regenerative training courses, R3 assembled all of the presentations and procedures into top notch online courses so providers can experience them in the comfort of their own home or office anytime.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "The courses offer info on stem cells and Exosomes that is immediately useful in practice. Whether it's how to perform a procedure, how the regenerative biologics work or how to obtain patients and convert them, it's all in the courses! We also offer completion certificates for the courses which are great for framing or to help with malpractice carriers."

Overall, there are over 50 presentation and procedure videos. The comprehensive stem cell course includes procedure videos showing all types of joint and soft tissue injections, along with infusion protocols, nebulizer and intranasal methods too. There are also presentations on exosomes and stem cell biologics along with the latest methods for patient acquisition and lead conversion.

The providers performing the procedures are regenerative experts who have performed hundreds of cases. The procedures in the videos include real patients receiving real biologics. The courses do not have to be completed in the same setting, but providers can come and go at will.

Also, the courses may also be purchased individually as well if desired. This includes the Comprehensive Online Stem Cell Training Course, the Online Regenerative Aesthetics Course and others.

In addition, those who sign up for the Annual Membership will receive 20% off any in person training course during the year. To sign up for the course, visit https://online.stemcelltrainingcourse.org/annual-membership/ or simply call (844) GET-STEM for more information.

