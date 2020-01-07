R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Online Regenerative Aesthetics Course

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell is now offering an Online Regenerative Aesthetics Training Course, which includes comprehensive presentations and procedures for hair restoration, facial rejuvenation and sexual wellness. The full course is available for only $795 with a completion certificate available.

Regenerative aesthetics has become incredibly popular over the past few years as practitioners are realizing just how well the regenerative biologics work for hair, face and sexual health. Patients are asking for the procedures, as surgical options entail risks and a considerably higher cost.

For the online course, R3 has incorporated the presentations and procedures from the in person courses, which include real patients and real biologics. The content will educate all types of providers desiring to include these procedures in practice. It can be a difficult decision understanding whether a patient is a candidate, which biologics to use and then how to perform the procedures. The course goes through ALL of these patient care steps.

The procedures include micro needling, PRP and stem cell hair restoration, stem cell facelift, PDO thread lifts along with sexual health procedures in men and women. There are presentations describing how to make therapy decisions, which biologics to use and then the specific techniques.

In addition, R3 Stem Cell Founder/CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, performs presentations on marketing for patient acquisition along with lead conversion into procedures. According to Dr. David Greene, "Our training provides knowledge and skills that are immediately useful in practice. We stay away from theoretical, futuristic content and focus on procedures that providers can incorporate now to become their local leaders in regenerative aesthetics!"

Any one who registers for the online training course can then have a 20% discount to attend any of the R3 Stem Cell in person training courses. R3 has been the national leader in hands on training for stem cell, PRP and exosome therapies using real patients, real biologics where every provider also gets a free procedure as well.

Signing up for the course is easy and access is available 24/7 for a month. If an annual membership is desired for access to ALL R3 online courses, an upgrade may be accomplished during that time period. There are additional courses for MSK injections, systemic and intranasal procedures too.

For more information visit https://stemcelltrainingcourse.org or call (844) GET-STEM.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell