RAC reminds British drivers they must show clean air sticker in French cities

The Crit’Air vignette must be displayed to enter Paris, Rouen, Strasbourg, Lyon, and many other cities to avoid a €180 fineBritish drivers taking their car across the Channel to France this summer have been reminded that they will need to display a clean air sticker if they plan to enter one of several cities, or face a fine of up to €180 (£154).In a similar move to the clean air and ultra-low emission zones that have been introduced in the UK, France has more than 12 zones, including Paris and several others cities popular with UK tourists. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel