Racing to change the future of youth mental health

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - More than 9,400 Torontonians took a giant step forward for youth mental health today, crossing the finish line of the seventh annual RBC Race for the Kids at Mel Lastman Square and raising $2.6 million in support of the Family Navigation Project (FNP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Founded in 2013, FNP has changed the lives of more than 3,000 youth with mental illness and/or addiction issues and their families by connecting them with the specialized services they urgently need.

The RBC Race for the Kids, which includes a 5K walk/run and a 10K run, has attracted more than 9,400 registrants and raised a total of $14 million for the Family Navigation Project since 2013.





A recent FNP survey confirms the urgent need for youth mental health navigation services. Nearly one-third of Ontario families are caring for at least one youth with mental illness and/or addiction. Of those seeking treatment, 21 per cent are on a wait list for care; more than half have waited more than six months.

"We are deeply grateful for the generous and long-standing support of RBC and the thousands of Race participants. They share our belief and vision that our unique navigation model, in which FNP helps guide youth and their families through the system to access the help they need, has the capacity to both save lives and change the future of youth mental health care in Ontario, Canada and beyond." — Dr. Anthony Levitt , medical director of the Family Navigation Project and chief of the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook





and beyond." — Dr. , medical director of the Family Navigation Project and chief of the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at "RBC is committed to unlocking the potential of young people and helping them overcome barriers to success. We're proud to partner with the Family Navigation Project and to have 6,500 members of Team RBC join in the race to help youth with mental illness and/or addiction access the best possible health care, so they can continue to lead fulfilling lives and careers." — Troy Maxwell , Chief Operating Officer, RBC Capital Markets

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres. Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically-ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada's war veterans.

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

