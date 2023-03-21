Rackspace Technology Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

SAN ANTONIO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end cloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that Rackspace Technology follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers.



Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering EKS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Rackspace Technology is proud to receive the designation for AWS Service Delivery,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud for Rackspace Technology. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

Whether customers are just getting started with containerization, or already managing workloads on AWS, Onica by Rackspace Technology™ offers a Container Accelerator service that’s designed to help them get to a well architected, production-ready and secure containerized platform in 6 weeks using Amazon EKS.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ?is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

