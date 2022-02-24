Rackspace Technology Expands Strategic Relationship with AWS

Multiyear strategic collaboration agreement drives customer value and innovation, and strengthens AWS’s position as Rackspace Technology’s preferred cloud provider

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company is extending its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with an additional multi-year joint investment to drive customer value and innovation. The expanded agreement comes after Rackspace Technology’s AWS business has grown by 250% over the past 3 years and was named 2021 AWS Migration Partner of the Year (US & Canada).



"AWS and Rackspace Technology have jointly launched over 1,000 cloud projects enabling clients to fundamentally change how their businesses work,” said Neil Emerson, Chief Commercial Officer at Rackspace Technology. "This agreement continues the commitment of both companies together to provide a full stack of cloud services to assist customers with becoming cloud-first businesses to accelerate their digital transformation, innovate faster, and create value. With AWS’s renowned customer obsession and the Rackspace Fanatical Experience™, we share a common culture of delivering the right outcomes for our clients.”

The SCA includes investment to help customers accelerate their applications and data modernization initiatives through the global expansion of Rackspace Technology’s Modernization Center of Excellence, which builds on their years of expertise working with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). The two companies also will collaborate to help customers embrace a cloud-built approach by expanding Rackspace Technology’s Elastic Engineering, a service designed to help customers build and operate modern cloud environments while delivering ongoing innovation and transformation, in addition to world-class 24x7x365 operations.

In addition, AWS and Rackspace Technology also have established dedicated teams across both companies to support customers with AWS-specific strategy, cloud-built development, containers, application modernization, data, and workload management.

Rackspace Technology has over 2,000 AWS customers and 1,000+ dedicated AWS professionals. Their commitment to customer success is demonstrated by 81 published AWS case studies, and 15 AWS Competencies and 13 AWS Service Delivery designations elevate the company’s ability to provide expertise across the full spectrum of cloud services on AWS. In addition, Rackspace Technology holds 2,500+ AWS accreditations.

Now more than ever, customers need to accelerate their journey to the cloud. Rackspace Technology helps customers realize the power of the cloud faster by delivering end-to-end services including advisory, design, migration, management, and optimization across applications, data, and security.

To learn more about the AWS and Rackspace Technology collaboration, click here.

