Rackspace Technology is Named Inspiring Workplaces Winner in EMEA, North America, and Australasia – All Three of the Program’s Award Regions

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced being named the winner of the Inspiring Workplaces™ award in the EMEA, North America, and Australasia regions which are all three of the program’s award regions.



Inspiring Workplaces is a human resource services firm created by bringing two global businesses together: The Employee Engagement Awards and The Employee Engagement Alliance, which is on a mission to change the world by transforming the world of work.

The Inspiring Workplaces awards program recognizes and celebrates organizations that share its vision of changing the world of work. The awards honor companies that have created a positive and inspiring work culture for their employees where they feel like they belong — and that experience positive impacts, like increased worker engagement, productivity, and success.

The Inspiring Workplaces awards are open to organizations of all sizes and industries. An independent panel of experts judges the entries and lends their knowledge to determine the Top Inspiring Workplaces. The judges review submissions in six categories, which align with Inspiring Workplaces’ key elements of engagement, including:

Culture and purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion and diversity

Communication

Employee experience

"This vision of Inspiring Workplaces mirrors the way Rackspace Technology approaches its workplace and dynamic culture,” said PJ Lovejoy, senior manager of Racker Experience. "We create a welcoming and inclusive culture where Rackers can be themselves daily. We provide opportunities for Rackers to develop their skill sets and grow professionally and personally. And we ensure that Rackers can feel connected to meaningful work and have balance through great benefits, including time off for events like birthdays, pet care, and volunteering.”

Rackspace was named the #1 Inspiring Workplace in the Enterprise Business category in EMEA. The company also received special recognition in all six Inspiring Workplace judging categories —?the only organization in the awards program's history to do so. In North America, Rackspace brought home the #10 spot in the overall North America rankings, the #3 spot in the Large Business category, and special recognition in diversity and inclusion. Rackspace was awarded the #9 ranking in Australasia.

"The caliber of submissions this year has raised the bar considerably,” said Matt Manners, founder of Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group. "It’s the strongest that we have ever seen. This shows that business leaders are putting their people first — and reaping the rewards the effort deserves. It also shows that positive, meaningful change is being delivered throughout the world of work.”

Rackers are valued members of a winning team on an inspiring mission. We put in the work — together — to bring this to life every day. To be recognized by Inspiring Workplaces in regions worldwide is thrilling and a testament to the amazing workplace culture that Rackers has built over the years.

See the full list of Inspiring Workplace winners here: EMEA | North America | Australasia

