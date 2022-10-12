Rackspace Technology Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Rackspace Technology Ranked as 77 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek has announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) was ranked #77. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.



The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the top 100 Most Loved Workplaces,” said Holly Windham, Chief Legal and People Officer at Rackspace Technology. "We’re proud to have a rich and vibrant culture where all Rackers are valued members of a winning team on an inspiring mission. To earn this recognition — based largely on Racker feedback — is validation that our shared core values and passion for delivering Fanatical Experience® for our customers, our communities and each other continues to make Rackspace Technology a great place for Rackers to thrive and grow in their careers.”

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employees' experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit here

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over-85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

