Rackspace Technology Participates in Google Cloud Next as a Signature Sponsor to Showcase the Company's Google Cloud Offerings and Partnerships

Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud's cutting-edge Generative AI Services and Solutions on the Rackspace FAIR Practice will be on display

SAN ANTONIO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced its participation at Google Cloud Next, held April 9-11 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay. Google Cloud Next brings together over 30,000 developers, IT professionals, and CXOs worldwide for three days of immersive content, learning, and networking opportunities.



Event Attendees can visit Rackspace at booth #1631 to learn more about Rackspace's partnership with Google Cloud and the cutting-edge generative AI services and solutions on the Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) Practice.

By visiting Rackspace at booth #1631, attendees can participate in an interactive generative AI activity, StickerVerse, to receive a custom sticker and a live interactive Rackspace AI demonstration that leverages multi-modal LLMs and agent-based architectures to help envision future applications of generative AI.

In addition, Shefali Victors, Senior Cloud Practice Architect at Rackspace Technology, will lead a Theater Session, "Build a Secure Architecture Design on Google Cloud" on Tuesday, April 9.

Rackspace top talent backed by recognized Google Cloud expertise:

Three-time winner of the Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards

ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 Leader in Managed Services and Implementation and Integration Services on Google Cloud.

Rackspace employs over 3,000 Cloud Professionals.

Rackspace holds three Google Cloud Specializations for Infrastructure - Services, Cloud Migration - Services, and SAP on Google Cloud – Services.

Rackspace is the hybrid and multicloud leader with 25-plus years of experience unlocking cloud success.

Rackspace On-demand Google Cloud experts to help you modernize, optimize, and innovate.

Rackspace offers cloud-native expertise for apps, data & security.

With our cutting-edge Google Cloud and AI solutions, Rackspace helps customers cut costs, boost efficiency, and unlock data insights.

Rackspace offers over 21 Google Cloud Expertise Designations across App Migration, ML, Data Warehouse, Analytics, Databases, Security, SAP, Open Source, Supply Chain, Media, FinOps, and more.



Click here to discover the limitless possibilities of your Google Cloud data by partnering with FAIR. We help you unlock your data's full potential to enable efficient ingestion and processing that harnesses its full benefits. For more information on Google Cloud Next '24, click here.

About Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and responsible use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several industry-leading implementations for our customers across the globe.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

