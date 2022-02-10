|
10.02.2022 17:00:00
Rackspace Technology Positioned as a Leader in Three Categories of 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for US and Germany
SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Leader in three quadrants of the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report for the US and Germany due to its numerous AWS competencies, partner programs and the extensive AWS certifications.
The report evaluates the capabilities of 52 providers across six areas. Rackspace Technology has been placed as a Leader for Germany in Consulting Services, Migration Services, and Managed Services. In addition to the Leader positions, Rackspace Technology was also positioned for AWS SAP Workloads for the US and Germany.
"As companies are making the transition to AWS, they need a trusted partner to assist with that transition and to optimize their cloud environments and tools,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Technology provides consulting services and migration support during cloud environment development and operations phases followed-up by managed services. All of this helps our customers to achieve success in the market. ISG’s recognition of our leadership in this important role is quite an honor.”
ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Rackspace Technology counts more than 2,700 certifications worldwide with 15 competencies.
Frank Heuer, Principal Analyst, and study author at ISG says: "Rackspace can showcase its strengths as an AWS partner in the US and Germany, especially in the migration services market, because Rackspace is a particularly competent and experienced service provider for AWS migration that can offer a comprehensive service portfolio."
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
