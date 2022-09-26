Rackspace Technology Promotes CFO Amar Maletira To Succeed Kevin Jones As CEO

(RTTNews) - Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT), a cloud technology solutions company, announced Monday the appointment of Amar Maletira as Chief Executive Officer. Maletira, who has served as Rackspace Technology's President and Chief Financial Officer since November 2020, has assumed responsibilities effective immediately.

Prior to joining Rackspace Technology, Maletira was Chief Financial Officer at Viavi Solutions. Previously, he was at Hewlett-Packard for 15 years where he held several roles, including CFO of Enterprise Services for Americas.

In addition to the CEO role, Maletira will continue as the CFO until a permanent CFO is named. The company will launch an immediate search for a permanent CFO. Outgoing CEO Kevin Jones will take on the role of operating advisor with Apollo.

Separately, the company announced that it expects third quarter 2022 financial results to be within the previously announced guidance range of $769 million to $779 million for revenue and 8 to 10 cents per share for adjusted earnings per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $773.19 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.