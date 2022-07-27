Rackspace Technology Ranked as a Leader in Two ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem U.S. Reports

SAN ANTONIO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a leader in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2022 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2022 due to the company’s product portfolio and competitive strategies.



The two new U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud research reports compare the cloud industry service providers’ strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators and rank Rackspace Technology as a leader in both managed services and implementation and integration services.

The reports evaluate the capabilities of 100 providers across five areas. Rackspace Technology has been placed as a Leader in both U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud research reports based on the company’s comprehensive product and service offerings, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The product portfolios and competitive strategies of Leaders are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study. The Leaders also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

"Google has been at the forefront of envisioning futuristic solutions and is capable enough to incorporate advanced, feature-rich platforms that drive the inclusion and infusion of emerging technologies,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist at Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Technology can help companies accelerate their adoption of those technologies by building and managing applications so they can realize more value from GCP.”

Both Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem leader quadrants rank service providers that offer managed services on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition, as part of their managed service solutions, providers in the leader quadrants focus on new capabilities, automation, digital engineering and building new partnerships.

To read the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2022 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2022 click here.

