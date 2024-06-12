Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in Frost Radar: Healthcare Enterprise Cloud Managed Services Providers, 2024 for Growth Potential and Innovation in Healthcare Enterprise

Designation awarded for providing top-tier services in infrastructure, IT performance, application and service management, cybersecurity, data management, and process optimization

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) – the leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced Rackspace is named a Leader in the Frost Radar for Healthcare Enterprise Cloud Managed Service Provider, 2024. Frost & Sullivan screened over 150 managed cloud service providers globally, selecting 13 companies based on their growth potential and innovation in the healthcare enterprise-managed cloud services industry. The 13 selected companies are included on the Frost Radar and recognized for offering top-tier services in infrastructure, IT performance, application and service management, cybersecurity, data management, and process optimization.



"Rackspace Technology stands out in our field due to our extensive experience as an Enterprise Cloud Managed Services Provider. Our Healthcare private cloud, for instance, provides a secure environment for storing, processing, sharing, and analyzing clinical information,” said Brian Lillie, President of Private Cloud for Rackspace Technology. "Our commitment to tailoring the most suitable private or public cloud for specific workloads sets us apart. When partnering with customers, we deeply appreciate the relationships we cultivate and are fully invested in their success.”

The Frost Radar report notes that Rackspace Technology has a strong reputation for managed cloud services, offering solutions across multiple cloud providers and allowing clients to choose the best platforms for their needs. Continuous innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Edge computing, and cybersecurity is essential to stay ahead in the tech industry. Known as a trusted white-label enterprise cloud company, Rackspace Technology is relied upon by business and healthcare organizations worldwide for running mission-critical applications like Epic in the cloud. With the increasing adoption of cloud services globally, Rackspace Technology has growth opportunities by diversifying into emerging technologies and markets and forming partnerships with major cloud providers and other tech companies to expand their service offerings. Rackspace Healthcare Cloud enables secure storage, processing, sharing, and analysis of clinical information, with technology experts helping to select the best cloud options.

In 2023, Rackspace Technology launched several new offerings that led to being recognized in the Frost Radar report, including:

October 2023, Rackspace Technology launched Rackspace Managed Cloud (RMC), a comprehensive service for managing cloud environments across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Rackspace Private Cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.

September 2023, Rackspace introduced Rackspace Intelligent Co-workers for the Enterprise (ICE), a Generative AI system for enterprise applications.

August 2023, Rackspace launched a Hosted Private Cloud Generative AI Solution Architecture in collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA AI.

November 2023, Rackspace received the IoT Innovators Award from CRN for its contributions to the real-world data revolution. Rackspace Technology has strategic partnerships.

Click here for the Frost Radar for Global Healthcare Enterprise Cloud Managed Service Provider, 2024 report.

