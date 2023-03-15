Rackspace Technology Recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023

The award program honors forward-thinking employers for their unwavering commitment to employee engagement

SAN ANTONIO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its recognition as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®. In receiving this accolade, Rackspace Technology is recognized for their demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative employee engagement and recognition tactics. Celebrating its 11th year, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards will honor this year’s winners at a celebration taking place on May 30th, the evening before Achievers’ annual conference, ACE, being held during May 31-June 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas.



Pandemic-era trends reshaped employee expectations and behaviors. However, even when faced with a volatile labor market, organizations can boost employee morale and reduce attrition by celebrating, supporting, and engaging employees. The winners of this year’s awards and their productive, happy workforces help echo this truth and serve as blueprints for innovative employee engagement strategies.

"Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. "We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

A panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

"We are proud that our company culture has been recognized by the experts at Achievers. We take employee engagement seriously at Rackspace Technology, and we are committed to cultivating an inclusive culture that values the unique contributions of our employees. This helps us attract, develop, and retain the brightest talent in our industry,” said Kelly Butler, Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Vice President of Global HR Services for Rackspace Technology. "This recognition is a great reflection of our employee value proposition and what it means to be a Racker.”

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces, please visit www.achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtag #Achievers50.

