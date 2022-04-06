Rackspace Technology Renews Its Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) Designation for Latin America

The end-to-end multi-cloud solutions expert makes a difference as a Google Cloud Partner, demonstrating its capabilities and experience in delivering future-ready cloud solutions

SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, has achieved the designation as a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) for its operations in Latin America (LATAM). After having completed and approved formal validation of its capabilities on Google Cloud, Rackspace Technology has renewed its designation as an MSP partner for Google Cloud for a second time in a row.



For many organizations, having a qualified MSP helps ensure technology solutions are driving key business objectives. In the case of Rackspace Technology, obtaining the Google Cloud MSP designation demonstrates the skills, knowledge and experience of its talent in LATAM for the benefit of customers.

The Google Cloud MSP designation requires Rackspace Technology to demonstrate critical components in their LATAM business, including:

A dedicated Google Cloud Managed Services practice

Active Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect certifications

Completion of a third-party external assessment confirming managed services capabilities



"We are pleased to be able to consolidate the business and technological partner relationship established between both organizations for the region,” said Rodrigo Martineli, VP and General Manager of Rackspace Technology for Latin America. "For the LATAM technology and business community that Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud serve together, we firmly believe this designation will allow us to help them face the immediate future great challenges: business operation continuity for economic reactivation.”

In addition to services covering design, build, and operation of customers’ IT environments, Rackspace Technology prioritizes customer experience, termed Fanatical Experience®. At every stage of a customer’s cloud journey, Rackspace Technology enables customers to modernize applications, create new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Latin American organizations using Rackspace Technology managed services for their Google Cloud workloads include FIFCO (Florida Ice & Farm Co.), a Costa Rican company who relies on support from Rackspace Technology to innovate, optimize, and maintain business continuity in their critical market segments across beverages, food, and real estate.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com