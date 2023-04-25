|
25.04.2023 22:10:00
Rackspace Technology to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023
SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to end,?multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Molu, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (May 9, 2023) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.
Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:
USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
International - Toll (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 2227483
To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, ir@rackspace.com
Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com
